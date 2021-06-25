BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

