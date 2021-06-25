Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 171,000 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $22.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on BY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

