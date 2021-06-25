Bytecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.66 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $107.66 million and $136,778.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00617046 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

