Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $133,970.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00.

CDNS traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $134.76. 1,978,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

