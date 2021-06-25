CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00165829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00098777 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,750.76 or 0.99834458 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

