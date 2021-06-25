Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 160,414 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
