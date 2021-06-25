Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.34. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 160,414 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 278,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.