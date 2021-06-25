CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Announces Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

CAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

