CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Cut to $18.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $12.70. 10,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

