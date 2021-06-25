Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post $290.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.66 million and the highest is $291.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $270.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

CVGW stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 246.12 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

