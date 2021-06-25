Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Cap of $24.00 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $107,348.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.60 or 0.05695361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00125433 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

