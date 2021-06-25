Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 16,360 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

