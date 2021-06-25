Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $120,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT opened at $134.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

