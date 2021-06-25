Canaccord Genuity Downgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Sell

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 92.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $900,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 254,570.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.