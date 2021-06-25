Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.
Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Loews Corp lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,862 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
