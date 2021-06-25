Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Loews Corp lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 91.6% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,903,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,862 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.