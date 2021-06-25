Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.60 ($4.66).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of LON:CRST traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 415 ($5.42). 635,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.94.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.