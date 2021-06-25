Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.58. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$57.18, with a volume of 282,737 shares traded.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.06.

The company has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.41.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

