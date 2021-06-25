Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$35.56, with a volume of 90216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

