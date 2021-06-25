Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Up 2.1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €50.90 ($59.88) and last traded at €50.56 ($59.48). Approximately 48,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.51 ($58.25).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COK shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.86 ($72.77).

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.31.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

