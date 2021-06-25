Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.75

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 30649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

