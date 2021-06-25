Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $524.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 103.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

