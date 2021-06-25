Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,948 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Welltower stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.59. 3,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,334. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

