Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,904 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 4,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,463. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

