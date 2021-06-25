Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 47,828 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,049 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,762 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. 155,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,438,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

