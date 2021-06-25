Capitolis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,459,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $240.56. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

