Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 142,124 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 163.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 154.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 46,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,638,587. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

