Cardano (ADA) One Day Volume Tops $4.15 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $40.16 billion and approximately $4.15 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00194844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00035057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006167 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

