CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $915,356.50 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

CareDx stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CareDx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

