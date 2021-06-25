CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $43.08 million and approximately $144,573.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

