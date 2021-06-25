Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Announces $0.12 Final Dividend

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.

Carindale Property Trust Company Profile

Westfield Carindale is situated in an affluent quarter of Brisbane's south-eastern suburbs approximately 12 kilometres from the Brisbane CBD. The centre services a trade area population of approximately 690,000 with the nearby Gateway Motorway offering residents to the north and south of the centre convenient access.

