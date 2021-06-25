CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

