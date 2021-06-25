Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,741.20 ($22.75). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,695.40 ($22.15), with a volume of 1,379,501 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £19.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

