Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $39.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 154,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 956,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after buying an additional 231,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 233,363 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.