CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker Sells 13,589 Shares

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,331.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 2,165,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,361. The firm has a market cap of $909.44 million, a P/E ratio of -270.14 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.