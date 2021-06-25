Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

