Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.17

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 7700301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.