Carry Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and $799,801.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.