Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.92% of Cars.com worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CARS stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

