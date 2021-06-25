Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.56% of Cars.com worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARS opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

