Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.16. 2,342,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $115.23 and a 1-year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

