Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 683.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.15.

NYSE CVNA opened at $304.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,319,248 shares of company stock valued at $357,784,032 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

