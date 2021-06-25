Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.15.

CVNA opened at $304.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,319,248 shares of company stock worth $357,784,032. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

