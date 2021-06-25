Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.31.

Carvana stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,340. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,319,248 shares of company stock valued at $357,784,032 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

