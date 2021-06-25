Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 590,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $799.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.