Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 590,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $799.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
