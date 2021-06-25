Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.48% of Casey’s General Stores worth $277,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CASY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,030. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.
In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.