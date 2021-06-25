Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.48% of Casey’s General Stores worth $277,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,030. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.34 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.