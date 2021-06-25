Castweet Hits Market Cap of $181,426.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $181,426.00 and $15,111.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.41 or 0.00533282 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001020 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00167238 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

