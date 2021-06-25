Castweet One Day Volume Reaches $13,507.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $178,533.73 and approximately $13,507.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.38 or 0.00546194 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00180708 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

