Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 72.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.69. 160,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,100. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.