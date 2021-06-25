Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $107,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $218.25. 197,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

