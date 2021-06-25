CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head to Head Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get CCUR alerts:

CCUR has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCUR and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Jiayin Group 23.09% -61.27% 54.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CCUR and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 86.38%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.50 $38.76 million $0.72 7.75

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats CCUR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.