CEEK VR Price Down 13.8% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $472,630.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00603214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038750 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

